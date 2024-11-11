U.S. Government's F-35 Org Shows Chinese Fighter Jet in Veterans Day Post

A U.S. Government agency's effort to honor those who've served with a Veterans Day social media tribute is, instead, pissing off a whole lot of people.

In a since-deleted post, the Instagram account for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office posted in honor of vets, uploading an image of a fighter plane beneath a banner featuring the American flag.

However, it didn't take long for some eagle-eyed followers to clock that the organization had included a Chinese stealth fighter instead of America's famed F-35 jet ... and mercilessly roasted the JPO for doing so.

Some are seriously outraged, with a couple users calling for people to "be fired" over the error. Others poked fun at the organization ... labeling the Chinese plane the "Temu version" of what the U.S. Air Force has in its squadron.

The JPO clearly clocked the criticism, as it chose to turn off the comments as it continued getting flooded with criticism. However, the org did not take down the controversial image.

The JPO likely wanted to stand by their message for the holiday. The caption on the post was error-free, reading ... "Today, and every day, we thank all Veterans and those currently serving for their service and sacrifice 🎖️."

We reached out to the F35 Joint Program office for comment, no word back.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shook off their party's election loss and attended a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

