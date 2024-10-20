DeSean Jackson's Dodge Challenger Hellcat Stolen In L.A.

DeSean Jackson is looking for a new set of wheels to match his real-life speed once more ... as TMZ Sports has learned his super fast whip was just stolen from his Los Angeles pad this week.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... on Tuesday morning -- at around 8 o'clock -- Jackson noticed his 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat was missing, and not long after, cops went on the hunt to find it.

We're told authorities were able to track its location through a GPS inside the ride -- but unfortunately for the former NFL star, its signal went dead about 30 miles outside of L.A.

Cops have taken a stolen vehicle report and are investigating the situation ... although, so far, no arrests have been made, and, perhaps more importantly, no car has been recovered.

Jackson -- who's from Long Beach -- was arguably the fastest NFL player of his generation ... logging 11,263 receiving yards in 183 games.