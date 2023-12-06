Desean Jackson Not Satisfied With Career Earnings, 'F*** The NFL'

Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles star Desean Jackson made more than $91 million over the course of his career, but he says his financial ambitions are much greater than that ... revealing he wants to be on the same level as Magic Johnson.

The 37-year-old former wideout did a sit-down with Adam22 on the "No Jumper" podcast this week after signing a one-day contract to end his career with the Birds ... and he revealed while he's grateful for the amount of cash he made throughout his career, he understands those paychecks are no longer coming.

"The hustler I am, I ain't satisfied with the money I made in the NFL," D-Jack said. "I would meet you today, and you wouldn't even think I made 100 plus million in NFL. Because guess what? That money right there, that's going to make my future be cool for my kids."

"But right now, I still need bread, so I'm out here getting all type of stuff, going private equity, real estate ... S***, f*** the NFL. That s*** was cool, but what's next? I'm trying to go touch some Magic Johnson-type s***."

Of course, Magic has made a name for himself off the court ... investing in, among other successful businesses, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Sparks and Washington Commanders. His net worth has now crossed the billion-dollar mark.