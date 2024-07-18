Ex-NFL Star DeSean Jackson Grabs Handful Of Girlfriend On Vacation

DeSean Jackson has a new woman in his life -- the retired NFL star was spotted getting super cozy during a vacation with Yahaira Sandoval ... and his hands were full of her ass-ets.

The businesswoman shared a steamy photo of a tropical getaway on her Instagram ... and you can see the two couldn't help but be all over each other.

At one point, Jackson even cupped his paws around Sandoval's cheeks as they enjoyed a kiss in the blue ocean.

"Baddest ❤️🔥," Jackson said in the comments.

Some of you may say "Hey, she looks kinda familiar" ... and it would make sense, as she and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather were rumored to have dated back in the day.

At that time, Jackson -- who played 15 seasons in the NFL -- was with Kayla Phillips, who he proposed to at Top Golf in 2020. They have two boys together -- DeSean Jr. and Jacey.

However, the two have since separated.

Jackson is certainly enjoying retirement -- after playing for the Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers, Rams, Raiders and Ravens, he officially hung up his shoulder pads and cleats in 2023.

Enjoy Desean Jackson’s punt return on the Giants one time on me

pic.twitter.com/5lV5HN0fFm — Dylan Mehl (@DylanMehl) May 27, 2024 @DylanMehl

He recorded 11,263 yards and 58 receiving touchdowns on the field ... and had one of the most iconic punt returns in NFL history.