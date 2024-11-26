Saquon Barkley Gets Record Football Back After Throwing It In Stands

Saquon Barkley ACCIDENTALLY gave away a game ball from his record-setting "Sunday Night Football" performance against the Rams ... but, this story has a happy ending!

TMZ Sports has learned Barkley got the pigskin back.

Here's the deal ... en route to its 37-20 win over the LAR, Philly's big free agent acquisition set not only an Eagles single-game rushing record, but also a career high with 255 yards rushing yards.

In the heat of the moment ... Barkley threw the game ball to a fan in the stands -- only realizing the mistake he made when he got back to the sideline.

Luckily for Saquon, the man who caught the ball was pretty easygoing, and was willing to make a trade, returning the ball to its rightful owner.

A team spokesman tells us, "One of our staff members retrieved the ball from the fan and gave them another game ball signed by Saquon in return. The fan was great and understanding."