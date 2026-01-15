Pamela Anderson Wants Seth Rogen to Apologize for 'Pam & Tommy' Series

Play video content Radio Andy/SiriusXM

Pamela Anderson says she thinks Seth Rogen's involvement in "Pam & Tommy" was "Superbad" ... and she wants an apology from him.

The actress talked about her feelings about the comic star during an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM ... telling the host extraordinaire she felt "yucky" sitting near Rogen at the Golden Globes.

Seth served as executive producer on "Pam & Tommy" ... the story of how Anderson's infamous sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee leaked to the public. He also played a lead role in it.

Anderson tells Cohen she's still pissed about the series ... and, she felt like "chopped liver" while sitting in the Golden Globes near Rogen -- who ended up winning Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for "The Studio."

PA says she hopes Rogen will one day apologize to her about the series since no one should be forced to see the worst time in their life recreated for the screen without their consent ... though she's not sure how much impact an apology will really even have on her.

Anderson says she didn't storm over to Rogen to give him a piece of her mind ... but, she imagined she did in her head.