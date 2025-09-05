Pamela Anderson Speaks Cryptically Following Liam Neeson 'Fauxmance' Reports

Play video content Festival du Cinéma Américain de Deauville

Oh, isn’t Pamela Anderson a tease?!? The blonde bombshell all but winked at the Liam Neeson "fauxmance" chatter ... cryptically addressing those flirty "Naked Gun" press tour reports, leaving us with way more questions than we had before!

The bombshell seized her career achievement speech at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival in France to bring rumors to a screeching halt -- randomly declaring Friday, "I do not and will never feed into PR stunts. That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven ... "

Pam then cheekily locked eyes with the camera -- dragging out the pause like she was making a point to someone in particular -- then pivoting to how superstitious she is about love and how she refuses to spill even a drop about her romantic life in public.

Listen to her full speech, 'cause she expressed that falling in love on screen is literally her job, so if you buy it, that’s the ultimate compliment of her acting chops. Bottom line, Pamela spelled it out crystal clear ... "There are no silly games being played. I’m sincere."

This totally clashes with what sources with direct knowledge told TMZ ... that the flirty press tour was pure PR, cooked up by their teams and Paramount while "The Naked Gun" was still filming in Spring 2024.