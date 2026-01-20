'Lord of the Rings' Star Andy Serkis Wants Original Cast Back For New Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

Andy Serkis is dropping hints about the cast for a new movie in 'The Lord of the Rings' franchise ... and it sounds like he went to bat to get the band back together.

We got the guy who plays Gollum in the 'LOTR' trilogy at LAX on Tuesday and asked about the new movie he's directing and starring in, "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum."

Andy's reprising his role as Gollum and Ian McKellen is returning as Gandalf, with Elijah Wood expected back as Frodo Baggins ... and while Andy didn't want to give too much away as far as cast, he did go on the record saying he "loved" the OG cast, which also featured Viggo Mortensen and Orlando Bloom.

Gotta respect Andy for playing it close to the vest here, but watch the clip and you can read between the lines for yourself.