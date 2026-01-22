Kimberley Garner Bares Skin in Skimpy Swimsuits on Caribbean Beach

Kimberley Garner put on a pair of cheeky outfits for a photo shoot on a Caribbean beach ... stripping down to a tiny yellow two-piece and a skimpy blue and white one-piece.

The British actress and swimwear designer's vacationing in St. Barts and Anguilla in the Caribbean ... and, she may want to look out for pirates because she was showing a lot of booty Thursday.

Check out the pics for yourself ... KG left little to the imagination in the cheeky, thong-style ensembles, especially her bright yellow bikini -- grinning wide while a pal snapped her pic.

Garner held a Coca-Cola in her hand -- unclear if the shoot was for the product, but it's a perfect marketing campaign if the soda giant is looking for a new face -- and she ran her fingers through her hair while smizing for the camera, too.

Kimberley's kept busy professionally in recent weeks ... sharing pics from a series of tropical shoots -- including one where she hopped into a little plane for a quick ride to an island.