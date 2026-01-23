Mike and Maurkice Pouncey Say Replacing Mike Tomlin Won’t Be Easy For Steelers

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a tough road ahead of 'em ... this according to Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, who tell TMZ Sports replacing Mike Tomlin is gonna be a tall order.

We spoke with the retired NFL centers (Maurkice on the left, Mike on the right) this week ... as the Steelers continue to search for their new head coach after Tomlin decided to it was time to go after 19 seasons.

"I think it's gonna take some due diligence, and it's just a whirlwind going on right now, and coach, one of the best coaches to ever coach the game, walked away on his terms," Maurkice said.

"I think they gotta do some really deep investigation on who gonna be their next head coach."

The Pouncey Bros. threw potential names out ... but since the interview, some of those guys, like Robert Saleh (who joined the Titans), have been snagged.

Maurkice joked he and his brother could step in as Steelers coaches -- though Maurkice admits following Tomlin would be a tough act to follow.

"We don't wanna be the fourth coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers," Mike said. "It's a lot of pressure. The other three were great, so the fourth one better come in and win."

Instead, the Pouncey Bros. will focus on being fathers to their kids and their new alcohol brand, Tropical Distillery.