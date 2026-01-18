Nate Burleson Invites Mike Tomlin to Join CBS Broadcast Team, 'Got A Seat For You'

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Mike Tomlin's ready to put coaching behind him, Nate Burleson knows how to keep him busy in a different way ... telling TMZ Sports he's got all the "energy" for a TV job!

We caught up with the former NFL player-turned-analyst outside of CBS studios in New York City this week ... fresh off the news that Tomlin decided to part ways with the Steelers after 19 seasons.

Nearly two decades of coaching is a long run -- so we asked Nate if Tomlin should fully enjoy his time off ... or consider a TV gig while off the sidelines.

"If you are taking time off, come over to CBS," Burleson said. "I got a seat for you on the 'NFL Today.'"

"He got the energy, he got the swagger, he looks good, articulate, and all that, plus he has the resume."

While Tomlin could return to coaching, Burleson believes he'd only consider the opportunity with a young, fresh team -- no shade to Aaron Rodgers.

Tomlin holds the NFL record for most consecutive non-losing seasons as an NFL head coach and was the longest-tenured coach across all four major American sports leagues.