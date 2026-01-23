Netflix Delays 'Skyscraper Live' By 24 Hours Due to Safety Concerns

Alex Honnold will have to wait another day to try and climb one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world ... and it's all because of safety concerns.

Netflix announced Friday that Alex's highly-anticipated climb on "Skyscraper Live" was unable to proceed due to weather.

The announcement came just minutes before the event was supposed to start at 5 PM PT ... and Netflix says Alex will try to scale the skyscraper Saturday at 5 PM PT.

Netflix says, "Safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding."

Alex, a professional rock climber, is waiting to try and climb Taipei 101 in Taiwan's capital ... the skyscraper is 1,667 feet and 101 stories and Alex wants to climb it without the aid of ropes.

He's best known for his free solo climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park back in 2017 ... the climb was documented in "Free Solo," and it won an Oscar.

French climber Alain Robert climbed Taipei 101 with ropes ... but Alex says if he scales the tower in a free climb it would be "the biggest urban free solo ever."