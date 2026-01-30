Allen Iverson Says He Was Battling Fatigue From Time Change Before Visiting Sick Kids

Allen Iverson's visit with a group of sick children in Australia went anything but smoothly -- it was reportedly a disaster -- and we may now know why ... jet lag.

A.I. faced criticism this week after he was accused of disappointing a group of 12 kids courageously battling cancer in Australia, who were set to spend some time with the NBA legend, where he was expected to sign autographs, take photos, and have fun with the kids.

But, listening to some people who were there, that's not exactly how things went down. More, Australia's 10 News aired some video of the meet-and-greet, and he appears sluggish, showing little enthusiasm.

"He's a jerk," Eli Stevenson, one of the children, told local media ... claiming Iverson's team told them he wasn't in the mood for anything more than a quick snap.

"I was pretty sad that he didn't even say anything. All we got was a photo. I was disappointed."

Why?

Allen told a TV crew he was struggling with exhaustion.

"It's good. I'm up a little early. It's tough. I've been here ten days, and this adjustment is just ... umm, it's been tough on me."

"You know the time change, we've been on the plane like four times."

Despite the explanation, some involved with the event aren't buyin' it, including David Rogers, the CEO of Challenge, who organized the event.

"Iverson ultimately let down the children and families who came to meet him."