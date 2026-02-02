Groundhog Day's Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter

If you were getting ready to put away those sweaters and mitts, you might wanna think twice ... because Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter weather on Monday -- which happens to be Groundhog Day.

And in case you needed a refresher on how the prediction works ... Phil, who resides at Gobbler's Knob near Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, comes out of his burrow on Groundhog Day. If he doesn't see his shadow, spring's coming early, but if he does ... it means winter's gonna stick around for six more weeks.

Phil saw his shadow on Monday, reports NBC News, and the crowd didn't love his prediction -- several people booed the weather-savvy woodchuck.

Temperatures were down to the single-digits (Fahrenheit) when Phil made his prediction, and although his fans are usually allowed to take photos with him after he makes his call, Phil's handlers said it was too cold to keep him outside for long.

This is probably bad news for most of the United States, as it's been a particularly harsh winter ... with storms and blizzards raging frequently over the past few weeks.