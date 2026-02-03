Who Is Bill Stevenson? What To Know About Jill Biden's Ex-Husband

Bill Stevenson, the ex-husband of former First Lady Jill Biden, has his name in the news for all the wrong reasons recently ... he's been charged with murdering his second wife, Linda.

Here's a look at Stevenson's background and how he was taken into the hands of the law.

William Formerly Owned A Popular Bar

Stevenson opened up The Stone Balloon bar, which was located not far from The University of Delaware, in 1972.

The venue became popular with university students, and artists like Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, and Dave Matthews played concerts at the bar over the years.

Stevenson remained associated with the bar until 2005, when it closed down. The venue was later converted into a restaurant, which opened in 2015. The restaurant remained in operation from 2015 to 2024, when it shuttered its doors, according to Delaware Online.

He Married Jill When She Was Just 18 Years Old

Stevenson and Jill met when he was a student at the University of Delaware, and they married in 1970 -- he was 23, while she was just 18 years old. The pair remained married for five years, and they ultimately divorced in 1975.

Jill reportedly met Joe Biden during her marriage to Stevenson, and the two married in 1977. Stevenson later told the Daily Mail he began suspecting Jill and Joe were having an affair in 1974 ... adding he had "considered Joe a friend."

Bill married Linda about a decade after his divorce from Jill, according to CBS News, and he told the Daily Mail that she was "the greatest thing in my life."

Cops Were Called For A Domestic Dispute

On December 30, 2025, Bill called cops about a domestic dispute at the couple's home in the Oak Hill neighborhood of Wilmington, Delaware, located about 32 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

Cops found Linda unresponsive in the living room, and although life-saving measures were performed, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Bill cooperated with authorities at the time.

Bill was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Linda's death on February 2, 2026. He was taken into custody and held on $500,000 bond.