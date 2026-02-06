Celebs Channel the Olympics With Winter Sports Shenanigans
Stars Slay The Slopes ... Frosty Flex 💪!
The Winter Olympics are here, and celebs took it upon themselves to turn the slopes into a star-studded playground packed with speed, style, and zero F's for the cold ...
Let's be honest, no one rocks a red-hot 2-piece in the snow like Chelsea Handler ... Benny Blanco kept it chill, flashing a peace sign between runs, and Sydney Sweeney ripped through the snow on a snowmobile like a total pro!
There may not be medals to be won, but the vibes are golden! Check out the gallery!
