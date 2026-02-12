Senator Raphael Warnock Says There's Nothing Wrong With Celeb Support

Play video content TMZ.com

Sen. Raphael Warnock says there's no such thing as too much celebrity support ... even if some folks think Hollywood's star-spangled backing of Kamala Harris did her no favors at the ballot box.

We got the Democratic Senator from Georgia at the Hart Building in Washington, D.C. ... and our photog asked him if there's a delicate balance when it comes to celebrity endorsements.

Sen. Warnock says he's happy for any celeb support he receives, because he's a man of the people, and celebs are people too ... and he explains why he's happy to work with folks like Usher.

We also asked the Senator who might be the next celeb to make the jump from Hollywood to politics ... watch the video to find out why Common stands out to him.