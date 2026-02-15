Margot Robbie Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Margot Robbie's looks over the years have soared to new Heights!

Here is a 23-year-old version of the blonde starlet at "The Wolf Of Wall Street" premiere in NYC back in 2013 (left). This was her breakout role, playing "Naomi" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

And, 16 years later, Margot wowed the crowd in a custom Dilara Findikoglu sheer corseted gown at last week's "Wuthering Heights" premiere in London (right).

We know she nailed her role as "Barbie," but the question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!