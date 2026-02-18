California Police Officer Goes Viral Over His Handsome Looks

Anyone suddenly feel the urge to confess to their crimes? Because one glimpse of this hunky cop had us checking the comments for backup ... and yep, turns out everyone else was guilty of felony-level thirst too!

Not sure if this was a strategic move to boost the Burbank Police Department’s IG or just a lucky snap, but Officer Parks had the public fully detained ... and that’s saying a lot, because even the adorable pups in the pic couldn’t steal his spotlight.

The caption said the dogs greeted him during a routine call ... but LBR, between the crisp uniform, lethal dimples, and hair slicked with military precision, this was less public service and more public seduction.

Now the internet’s working overtime trying to fully ID Sergeant Swoon ... flooding the comments with flirty messages so shameless, they honestly deserve jail time of their own.