Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NYPD Releases Footage of Sexy Suspect Sought in Alleged Scissor Attack

Fashionable Beauty Allegedly Stabs Photog With Scissors ... NYPD Searching For Her

Published
052325_nyc_stabber_kal
SUSPECT CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Crime Stoppers NYPD

Shutterbugs beware ... don’t snap a picture of this fashionable woman, because police say she might just stab you in NYC.

The NYPD recently released photos and a video of the dolled-up beauty walking along the street in Manhattan’s West Village.

nypd stab assault sub x nypd 2
NYPD

What do the cops say she did wrong on the afternoon of May 5?

Well, the sexy suspect allegedly got into it with a lensman who accidentally took a photo of her while snapping general pictures of the neighborhood.

nypd stab assault sub x nypd
NYPD

Cops say she didn't like that very much, so she first socked him in the shoulder, then pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the back.

After that, the woman -- dressed in a stylish black dress, leather coat, black shades and high heels -- scurried down a flight of stairs, disappearing inside a subway station

As for the photog, he only suffered minor injuries ... and refused medical attention.

related articles