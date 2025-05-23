NYPD Releases Footage of Sexy Suspect Sought in Alleged Scissor Attack

Play video content Crime Stoppers NYPD

Shutterbugs beware ... don’t snap a picture of this fashionable woman, because police say she might just stab you in NYC.

The NYPD recently released photos and a video of the dolled-up beauty walking along the street in Manhattan’s West Village.

What do the cops say she did wrong on the afternoon of May 5?

Well, the sexy suspect allegedly got into it with a lensman who accidentally took a photo of her while snapping general pictures of the neighborhood.

Cops say she didn't like that very much, so she first socked him in the shoulder, then pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the back.

After that, the woman -- dressed in a stylish black dress, leather coat, black shades and high heels -- scurried down a flight of stairs, disappearing inside a subway station