NYPD Arrests Buxom Bandit for Attempted Engagement Ring Robbery

Gets Her 15 Minutes Of Fame On Wanted Poster ...

The NYPD busted a boobalicious babe accused of trying to swipe a woman's engagement ring -- and the sexy suspect even got on her own wanted poster!

Police officials released the poster this week and it shows buxom brunette Lucie Lorie posing for a sizzling selfie, which looks more like an ad for a strip club.

And it apparently worked ... because the NYPD arrested Lorie on Wednesday and booked her for attempted robbery.

Here's what police say she did on April 24 ... Lorie allegedly ordered an accomplice to steal a woman's engagement ring off her finger in Queens, New York.

The male accomplice failed to snatch the ring but injured the woman's finger while trying to rip it off. He was also arrested for attempted robbery.