Chuck Zito Illegal License Plate Case Dismissed

Famed Hells Angels biker Chuck Zito says he will NOT be prosecuted for allegedly driving around New York with a bogus license plate ... telling us cops got it all wrong.

We got the "Sons of Anarchy" star at Mulberry Street Pizzeria in Beverly Hills and he told our photog the charges against him were dropped.

As we reported ... the actor and stuntman was arrested in November after a traffic stop in The Bronx. Cops said the Florida dealer plate on his vintage 1968 Chevelle SS was fake, and Chuck was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a forged license plate.

The Bronx District Attorney confirms prosecutors dropped the charges against Chuck ... and he claims the case was bogus to begin with.

Chuck says the license plate was totally legit ... but he says that didn't stop the officer from handcuffing him and throwing him in jail for 10 hours. To top it off, Chuck says his car was towed and the cops still have his license plate.