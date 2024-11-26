Chuck Zito Arrested in New York For Illegal License Plate

Famed Hells Angels biker Chuck Zito was arrested, fingerprinted and posed for a mug shot in NYC -- and it was all because his vehicle had an illegal license plate.

In an Instagram post Monday, Zito angrily wrote that he was pulled in his vintage 1968 Chevelle SS by NYPD patrol cars while traveling on a highway in The Bronx as he headed to a store on Long Island.

Zito says a female officer informed him his Florida license plate was illegal, but Chuck claims he showed her his car registration and insurance card, which matched up to the plate.

Chuck says he was hauled away to the 45th Precinct stationhouse in the Throggs Neck neighborhood, where he says he was "booked, fingerprinted and mug shots taken."

Chuck says he was also placed in a 4x8 cell with 5 other men, but was later removed to another room and cuffed to a bench for 4 hours until he was finally released without bail on a charge of possessing a forged instrument.

He called the experience "one HELLAVA DAY."