Lions' Jameson Williams Won't Face Criminal Charges Over Controversial Traffic Stop

Detroit Lions star Jameson Williams' Thanksgiving week is off to a good start ... he just learned he will not face criminal charges over that controversial traffic stop he was involved in last month.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement to TMZ Sports on Monday she is denying the Detroit Police Department's request for a warrant for Williams' arrest ... after "a team of experienced lawyers" looked over his case thoroughly.

"We all agreed that this decision is the right and just one," she said. "And I am personally

certain that the right decision has been made with these specific and unique set of facts."

As we previously reported, the DPD had been seeking charges against the Detroit wide receiver ... after they discovered two guns were in a car he was riding in back on Oct. 8.

Williams was in the vehicle with his brother -- who was driving -- when cops pulled them over at around 1 AM for a traffic violation. Police say a short time into ensuing questioning, Williams' sibling informed them there were two weapons in the ride.

One, cops say, belonged to Williams -- while the other was owned by his brother. Williams allegedly did not have a concealed pistol license for his firearm, and he was briefly taken into custody over it.

He was let go, though, without any charges after a supervising sergeant -- who appeared to be a Lions fan -- made a few calls at the scene.

The stop launched an internal DPD investigation -- and a host of questions from those wondering if Williams received special treatment due to his NFL player status.

In her statement Monday, Worthy insisted Williams' employer had nothing to do with her decision.

"We have looked at this case thoroughly and objectively," she said. "We did not consider that Mr. Williams is a Detroit professional athlete in our decision making. We have charged Detroit area athletes before and would not have hesitated to do so again if the facts of this case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. When it comes to charging decisions, we do not take into consideration who the potential defendant is, how much power and influence they have, or how beloved they may be. We deal with the facts and the law only."

As for the DPD's probe of its officers' handling of the situation, it's unclear where things stand there, we've reached out to the department for comment, but so far, no word back yet.