Horny Texas Cop Never Wrote a Single Ticket After Not Having Sex

I Was Only Joking About the Tickets

The horny Texas cop under investigation for saying she would write everyone a ticket because she didn't get banged the night before was just blowing smoke, TMZ has learned.

Jennifer Escalera -- a deputy with the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 -- did not write one single ticket the day she promised to do so in a recent TikTok video she posted, according to sources with direct knowledge.

In the viral clip, Escalera is sitting in a police car while in uniform, working on a laptop and scribbling on a notepad with a caption that reads, "Din't (sic) get cracked last night so everyone is getting a ticket."

Turns out her threat was pure BS ... but that didn't matter to police brass. A Harris County Constable spokesperson tells us Escalera is under investigation, yet she remains on full active duty pending the outcome of the probe.

Escalera has a knack for posting TikTok videos about being a cop. In one, she's applying makeup as she gets ready for work, putting on her uniform and utility belt with her holstered gun.

Fox 26 interviewed residents in the neighborhood who felt Escalera's actions were unprofessional, inappropriate, disrespectful, and childish. Other people flooded TikTok with comments asking the sexy cop to arrest them.

