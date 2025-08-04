Female Cop Under Investigation for Vowing to Ticket 'Everyone' Over Lack of Sex

I Didn't Get Laid So Everyone Is Getting Tickets!!!

A horny police officer in Houston, Texas, is under investigation after posting on social media about writing "everyone" a ticket because she didn't get any adult action the night before.

The viral video shows Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Deputy Jennifer Escalera sitting in a squad car in her uniform -- with her nameplate visible -- taking out a pen and writing on a notepad ... with an onscreen caption, "Din't (sic) get cracked last night so everyone is getting a ticket."

Escalera shared the video on TikTok and it went viral ... and she's since deleted it from her account.

Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Public Information Officer Jeff McShan tells TMZ ... Escalera is under investigation, and in the meantime, she is still on active duty.

She posts a lot about being a cop on her TikTok ... including "Get Ready With Me" videos of her putting on makeup before grabbing her uniform, gun and utility belt from her closet.

Some residents in Houston's fifth precinct told FOX 26 the viral post is unprofessional, inappropriate, disrespectful, and childish.