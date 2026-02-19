Guess Who These Adorable Kiddos Turned Into!

Before these three terrific kiddos turned into stars, they were just posing cutesy for the cameras ... Here are your clues:

1. The cool-sweater kiddo on the left turned into a musician and a swimmer!

2. On the top right is a comedian who used to dance at bar and bat mitzvahs!

3. The baby on the bottom is an ICON. "That's Hot" is just one of her many iconic phrases!

Play video content TMZ.com