Guess Who These Adorable Kiddos Turned Into!

By TMZ Staff
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 21
Before these three terrific kiddos turned into stars, they were just posing cutesy for the cameras ... Here are your clues:

1. The cool-sweater kiddo on the left turned into a musician and a swimmer!

2. On the top right is a comedian who used to dance at bar and bat mitzvahs!

3. The baby on the bottom is an ICON. "That's Hot" is just one of her many iconic phrases!

Click on the gallery and see if you can guess who they are!

Fiending for more fun? See if you can find the words in the "Hollywood" word search below ...

