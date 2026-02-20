Michael Jackson Pepsi Commercial Injury Triggered Fatal Addiction

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Jackson did not even dabble in drugs before he was horribly injured shooting that Pepsi commercial in 1984, but the damage to his scalp eventually led to a quest for a night of sleep ... that cost him his life.

TMZ's new documentary -- "TMZ Presents Michael Jackson: 30 Fatal Seconds" -- showcases the pyrotechnics that burned his scalp in never-before-seen video. The pain from those burns required painkillers -- opioids. Michael quickly became addicted, and we show how his addiction led to Michael relying on Propofol ... the drug that killed him.

We also show how those burns led to an obsession with plastic surgery ... and how Jackson became infuriated when a famous plastic surgeon dared to deny him.