Priyanka Chopra Jonas vs. Captain Hook, Who Wore It Better?
Priyanka Chopra had L.A. hooked Thursday night ... stepping out in a look that screamed Captain Hook ... and TBH, we’re still walking the plank trying to process it.
The former Bollywood star wasn’t just fishing for attention -- Priyanka was headed to a screening of her new Prime Video series "The Bluff," where she plays a former pirate ... but her outfit had us thinking she might’ve raided Neverland on the way over.
Priyanka didn’t just dip her toe in -- she went full pirate mode and reeled everyone in.
But the real question ... is the look off the hook, or did it miss the mark and sink in comparison to the OG Captain Hook? Vote and let us know who wore it abso-loot-ely better!