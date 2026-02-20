Priyanka Chopra Jonas vs. Captain Hook, Who Wore It Better?

Priyanka Chopra had L.A. hooked Thursday night ... stepping out in a look that screamed Captain Hook ... and TBH, we’re still walking the plank trying to process it.

The former Bollywood star wasn’t just fishing for attention -- Priyanka was headed to a screening of her new Prime Video series "The Bluff," where she plays a former pirate ... but her outfit had us thinking she might’ve raided Neverland on the way over.

Priyanka didn’t just dip her toe in -- she went full pirate mode and reeled everyone in.