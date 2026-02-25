Jerry O'Connell Helps TMZ Push Car Out of Snow in New York City, on Video
Jerry O'Connell went full leading man in our own field producer Seleah Bussey’s snow-day saga Tuesday ... 'cause when her car got stuck, he stepped up like it was his big scene.
The actor rolled up his sleeves and pushed Seleah’s ride out of a stubborn snow patch, playing hero while she supervised from the sidelines and didn’t lift a finger. As it should be!
Jerry barely broke a sweat -- though TBF, it was freezing, so maybe volunteering to shove a car was just his way of staying warm, especially since he only had on a suit ... no jacket, nada.
The East Coast storm may be causing chaos, but thankfully our photog didn’t need to send up a flare -- Jerry showed up on cue ... and yeah, the snow wasn’t the only thing melting!