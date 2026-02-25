Priyanka Chopra Reveals More Details About Daughter Malti's Difficult Birth

Play video content On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Priyanka Chopra's revealing more details about her daughter Malti's difficult birth ... including how her skin was a bright purple color when she was born.

The actress and model appeared on the show "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" -- a mental health-focused podcast -- and she related how learning Malti would be born at 27 weeks made her "shut down."

Priyanka says her daughter was born purple ... and her mouth was so small it seemed impossible for the medical staff to intubate her at first. Malti needed six blood transfusions.

Over the next 110 days, Priyanka says she, her husband Nick Jonas and Malti were in and out of the hospital ... during which time, Priyanka says she couldn't allow herself to feel fear -- because she knew her daughter would feel even more terrified than she did.

Malti -- who Priyanka says everyone told her looked exactly like Nick -- was still very small when they brought her home ... but she ultimately survived.