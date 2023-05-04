Priyanka Chopra Says She Fell Into Deep Depression Over Botched Nose Job

Play video content The Howard Stern Show/Sirius XM

Priyanka Chopra says she fell into a "deep, deep depression" after a botched nose procedure and thought her career in entertainment was totally over.

Chopra made the revelations during an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show, going into detail about the dark period earlier in her life.

The actress, who's married to Nick Jonas, told Stern that a physician recommended that she go under the knife to remove a polyp in her nasal cavity.

She followed the doctor's instructions and got the nose job, but, afterward, she says her face looked completely different, causing her to slip into a "deep, deep depression."

Not only did the surgery affect her physical appearance, but it negatively impacted her work. Chopra says she was fired from three films as a result of the bungled procedure, making her think that her career was “over before it started.”

She says things got so bad that she didn't even want to leave her house at times, but her late father -- who was a doctor as well -- convinced her to get corrective surgery despite her misgivings.

Chopra said, “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you. He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

She says she got her career back on track with the help of Bollywood director Anil Sharma, and was grateful to him for giving her a supporting role in a movie, even though she was originally slated to play the lead. Chopra went on to star in several major Hollywood TV series, including Citadel and Quantico.