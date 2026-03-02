Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Becky G Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 29th Birthday!

Becky G Hot Shots To Celebrate 29th Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Becky G's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Becky G's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Becky G is officially rounding out her 20s -- and if these snaps are anything to go by, she's officially in full smoke-show territory for her final lap before she hits 30!

The singer clearly knows her angles -- serving heat in a teeny bikini one minute, then switching it up with those sleek, mirror-pose glam shots the next. Safe to say, she doesn’t miss.

Need a breather from all that birthday smoke? Go ahead and test your Becky knowledge with our little game ...

0302-Becky-G-Hot-Shots-Sub2

But it wouldn’t be us if we didn’t leave you with one more bikini pic to power you through the rest of your day!

Related articles