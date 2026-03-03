Hilary Knight Compares Her Relationship To Heated Rivalry, 'This Is Real!'

Play video content Wave's House Of Maher

Hilary Knight can relate to the hit show, "Heated Rivalry" -- the U.S. women's hockey legend says her love story with her partner, Brittany Bowe, has some similarities!!

Knight chopped it up with Ilona Maher's "House of Maher" podcast, fresh off her appearance on Connor Storrie's episode of "Saturday Night Live" -- and the gang got to takin' about the actor's popular series.

"It was kind of wild for me to watch that," Knight said.

While binging the show, Knight explained it's not just Hollywood doing its thing -- stuff like that really does happen on the women's side of hockey.

"This is real," Knight said.

While Knight plays a different sport from her fiancée -- Bowe is a speed skater -- she described the two living their own version of the show during their time in the Olympic Village during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As soon as we got to that point in the village where it's like, okay it's contained, we can't actually get it or spread it in theory," Knight said. "It was like sneaking down in the stairwell to go to the speed skater level, like where they were. And kind of like sneaking around the village."

It all came full circle for the two at the 2026 Winter Olympics ... where the captain of the women's hockey team proposed to Bowe -- four years after they fell in love.