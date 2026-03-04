Ex-Con Running for Congress in NV Banned From MGM Casinos for Instagram Posts

Bobby Khan -- a convicted ex-felon running for Congress in Nevada -- just got banned from every MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas and beyond ... and his team says it's because Bobby's been torching the casino giant on social media for their hotel prices.

MGM Resorts fired off a legal warning to Bobby, saying he could face arrest and a potential fine or jail time if he steps foot at the Bellagio, Aria, Cosmopolitan, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Luxor, New York New York, Excalibur, or Vdara casinos.

The letter, obtained by TMZ, also warns Bobby to stay the hell away from T-Mobile Arena in Vegas ... plus Borgata in New Jersey, Beau Rivage in Mississippi, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, and MGM Springfield in Massachusetts ... among others.

So what did Bobby do to get blacklisted from a huge chunk of the Las Vegas Strip?!? Well, his team says MGM Resorts is less than thrilled with the way Bobby's been blasting them on Instagram for what he sees as price-gouging at MGM hotels.

Bobby's IG is littered with posts to his 90,000 followers about how he feels Las Vegas has lost its way and priced out a lot of folks ... and he's usually walking through a casino in his posts.

MGM's letter says it will serve as the "only communication" with Bobby "on this topic" ... and his team is ripping MGM for siccing their lawyers on him, instead of engaging with him over his criticism.

Bobby is a former celebrity car dealer who served hard time for wire fraud, according to the Las Vegas Sun, and he's running for Congress in Nevada's 1st District, which includes parts of Las Vegas, and the Strip.