Mr. Fantasy Asked If He's Actually 'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa, Dodges Question

Still trying to figure out if Mr. Fantasy is actually KJ Apa? Yeah ... good luck with that -- 'cause when we asked him straight up, the guy got real weird.

TMZ caught up with the eccentric Brit in Hollywood Tuesday ... watch the video, as things quickly took a bizarre turn when we pressed him on the rumor he's the "Riverdale" star. Let's just let the video do the talking ...

We tried our best -- even asking how often people mistake him for KJ -- but he kept insisting he had no idea what we were talking about.

Still, it does raise a question ... if he’s not the New Zealand-born actor, why not just say it?🤔