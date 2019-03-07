'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Breaks Silence on Death of Luke Perry 'Rest in Love bro'

'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Breaks Silence on Death of Luke Perry 'Rest in Love'

"Riverdale" star KJ Apa -- who played Luke Perry's son on the show -- has broken his silence on the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's death.

Apa posted a photo of Perry on a boat with the caption, "Rest in Love bro" Thursday night. The photo and message were the first we've heard from Apa since Perry's death on Monday.

Perry played Fred Andrews on the popular CW show ... Apa starred as Archie Andrews, Fred's son. Apa is among the countless other cast from the show to pay tribute to the late actor.

TMZ broke the story ... Perry died Monday at a hospital in Los Angeles surrounded by family, friends and loved ones. He suffered a massive stroke last Wednesday at his home and was rushed to the hospital where his condition never improved.

"Riverdale" paid tribute to Perry Wednesday night with a message at the end of the episode.

Perry was 52.

