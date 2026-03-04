Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Man Narrowly Avoids Death When Elevator Surges Past Floor, Watch the Video

Caught on Camera Mind the Gap!!! Man Cheats Death When Elevator Surges Up

By TMZ Staff
Published
030426_elevator_escape_kal
NARROW ESCAPE!!!
Clipzilla/Aloysius Fernandes

Here's a chilling sight that literally could’ve happened to anyone ... a man narrowly avoided being crushed to death when a rogue elevator suddenly shot upward the moment he stepped out!

Check out this wild CCTV footage from Gujarat Housing Board residential complex in Valsad, India on Tuesday -- Vatsalbhai Panchal was seen stepping out of the elevator as the doors opened ... but in the blink of an eye it smoothly surged upward without warning, nearly shearing the man in half.

030426_elevator_escape_fall_primary
Clipzilla/Aloysius Fernandes

The movement was so sudden it sent him crashing to the ground below. Somehow, he narrowly avoided getting pinned between the rising elevator platform and the ceiling of the floor he arrived on -- a split-second difference that almost certainly would’ve been fatal.

Panchal reportedly suffered internal injuries in the terrifying ordeal.

Property management says the elevator company has since been contacted to carry out repairs ... adding there had been no major complaints about the elevator before the accident.

Mind the gap!!!

