Golfer Andrea Pavan Speaks Out After Freak Elevator Accident

The golf world is finally hearing from Andrea Pavan after he fell down an elevator shaft in South Africa on Wednesday ... with the Italian athlete confirming he is recovering in the hospital after undergoing surgery -- and thanking everyone who reached out over the past 48 hours.

The DP World Tour released a statement on behalf of the 36-year-old on Friday, with Pavan saying he underwent surgery "on my shoulder and my back on Wednesday evening." While he acknowledged he has "a lot of rehab and hard work ahead of me," he's thankful for all the support he's gotten.

"The care I have received so far from the Mediclinic hospital staff has been incredible, as has the support from the DP World Tour, the Sunshine Tour, and all their staff here in Stellenbosch. I am also very grateful for all the help Johann Rupert and his wife Gaynor have given me."

"The last two days have been difficult, but I am in very good hands and to have so many players, caddies and staff visit and contact me has meant a lot to me."

Pavan did not dive into what exactly led to his hospital stay, but reports indicate that he fell down an elevator shaft after the doors opened for him to enter the cab -- but nothing was there.

He was staying at a nearby hotel when the incident occurred, according to a report from Monday Q. The DP World Tour announced that he had pulled out of the South African Open Championship with an injury ... but did not provide any details.