Golfer Andrea Pavan Falls Down Elevator Shaft In Freak Accident, 'Badly Injured'

Golfer Andrea Pavan was "badly injured" in a crazy freak accident in South Africa this week ... after he fell down an elevator shaft before a golf tourney, according to reports.

The scary scene occurred on Wednesday while the 36-year-old was in Cape Town to compete in the DP World Tour's Investec South African Open. He is now in the hospital with serious injuries.

Pavan was staying in a nearby hotel when he called for an elevator, according to Monday Q, who first reported the news. The elevator shaft door opened, but there was no car there. Not realizing, the golfer stepped into the shaft and plummeted three floors.

Thankfully, his injuries are "not life-threatening" ... though he did require hours of surgery after the accident.

The DP World Tour announced Pavan pulled out of the South African Open Championship with an injury, but did not give specifics.

To be clear, the accident didn't occur at Stellenbosch Gold Club, but instead at the locale where Pavan was staying for the tourney.

While his recovery is the most pressing issue, missing out on this tournament is certainly a blow to Pavan. The winner of the event receives an invitation to the Masters in April -- the most prestigious golf event in the world -- on top of a $1.5 million purse.

Pretty sweet deal!

Pavan is a two-time winner on the DP Tour ... with his last victory coming in 2019. He finished twice in the top 15 this year.