Eva Mendes Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 52nd Birthday!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Eva Mendes is 52 today and looking hella fine ... and on her birthday, we’ve gotta salute the ultimate example of aging like fine wine.

Take a look at these super stylish snaps of the actress serving full-on style queen energy -- she’s looking so good, Ryan Gosling could honestly pass as her arm candy.

Want to celebrate the birthday girl even more and see how well you know her? Take a crack at our game and blow out the candles with Eva. Happy Birthday!

