Devon Windsor Hot Shots To Kick off Her 32nd Birthday!!!
Devon Windsor is seriously hot ... so it’s no surprise she made it big as a top model -- and we’re taking a look back at some of her best shots as she celebrates her 32nd birthday!
The birthday babe clearly has that bikini body on lock, regularly sharing sun-soaked snaps from dreamy destinations all over the globe.
Devon’s got the posing game mastered too -- whether she’s adjusting her swimwear, lounging poolside, or running a hand through her hair -- the model knows exactly how to work her angles and is teasing that she’s only getting hotter with age!
Happy Birthday, Devon!