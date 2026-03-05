Terrence Howard Reflects on Losing Marvel Role After Threatening Producer

Play video content PBD Podcast

Hindsight is 20/20 for Terrence Howard -- 'cause he's looking back at the time he lost out on a massive Marvel payday ... because he threatened to knock the teeth out of a big-time producer.

Howard dished all on the “PBD Podcast," saying the drama started during the promo run for the film "The Brave One," when he confronted producer Joel Silver over why his name wasn’t billed above the title alongside Jodie Foster. Joel told him it was because TH had a supporting role ... an explanation Terrence says he understood, but he still reacted aggressively.

According to Howard, his temper flared, and he warned Silver that if he ever spoke to him like that again, he’d knock his teeth out. Yikes.

A few months later, Howard lost his role as James "Rhodey" Rhodes in the Marvel franchise -- and was replaced by Don Cheadle in "Iron Man 2." He pointed out Silver’s producing partner was Susan Downey, who was involved with the "Iron Man" films -- so yeah, looks like word about his anger got around.

Terrence said Denzel Washington later told him he was blowing it for himself ... watch the clip for his words of wisdom ...