Late 'Ghostbusters' Actress Jennifer Runyon Died After 6-Month Cancer Battle

Jennifer Runyon Corman -- an actress known for her roles in "Ghostbusters" and "Charles in Charge" -- had been battling cancer for months prior to her passing on March 6.

A representative told Us Weekly, the 65-year-old actress "passed away after a 6-month battle with cancer."

They added, "She felt loved and blessed by her family and friends. She was beloved by countless people and will be missed."

In addition to the 1984 blockbuster "Ghostbusters," Runyon Corman also had a lead role as Gwendolyn Pierce on the fan-favorite sitcom "Charles in Charge," appeared on the soap opera "Another World," and popped up on other series, including "Quantum Leap" and "Murder, She Wrote."

She was 65 at the time of her passing.