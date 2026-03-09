FBI Still Searching for H.S. Coach Travis Turner After Child Porn Warrants

The Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshal, and FBI are still searching for missing high school football coach Travis Turner, who is wanted for allegedly possessing child pornography and using a computer to solicit a minor.

Law enforcement provided an update on the search on Monday, four months after Turner, a former Union High School football coach, disappeared in late November, just before Special Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations unit visited his home in Appalachia as part of their probe.

He is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

"Police are actively searching for Turner, who is considered a fugitive," VSP said.

"Since his disappearance, VSP has utilized numerous assets, including search and rescue teams, drones, and k9s, to assist in the search. VSP's main priority is locating Turner safely."

VSP said as of today, there have been no "credible sightings" of Turner ... and they're being assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, and a non-profit organization, the Black Diamond Search and Rescue team.

"Together, police personnel have responded to more than 178 national and international leads, spanning seven states," VSP said. "Seventeen of those leads have been anonymous. All tips so far have been unfounded."