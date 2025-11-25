Missing HS Football Coach Wanted For Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography

Shocking twist in the case of Travis Turner ... the missing high school football coach is a wanted man, according to Virginia State Police, after allegedly possessing child pornography.

VSP released a statement on Tuesday, saying they're "actively searching" for the 46-year-old Union High School football coach, who went missing on November 20, right before Special Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations unit visited his home in Appalachia.

"While in transit, the agents were informed that Turner was no longer at the location," VSP said.

According to the agency, Turner is wanted on "five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor."

Additional charges are currently pending.

VSP says they've deployed a bunch of different assets to catch Turner, who they consider a fiugitive, including drones and K9 units.

Turner has been the Bears' coach since 2011.

They're having a hell of a season. The undefeated team (12-0) won Saturday's game against Graham High School and will face Ridgeview in the region final on Nov. 29.