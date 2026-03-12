Alysa Liu Receives Key to Oakland During Star-Studded Gold Medal Celebration

Play video content Fox 2 San Francisco

Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu got a hero’s welcome in her hometown Thursday -- with Oakland handing the figure skating superstar the Key to the City during a massive celebration packed with Bay Area royalty.

The event -- emceed by legendary radio personality Sway Calloway -- brought together a who’s who of the Bay’s sports and music worlds to honor the 20-year-old after her historic performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Among those showing love were Bay Area music stars G‑Eazy, P‑Lo, Kehlani and Jwalt ... while Olympic legends Andre Ward, Brian Boitano and Kristi Yamaguchi also congratulated Liu on the huge achievement.

Even the Warriors’ Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry joined the celebration with a special message praising Liu for representing Oakland and the Bay Area on the world stage.

“Alysa, congratulations on your gold medal achievement representing not only the United States, but the Bay Area, Oakland,” Curry said in a video message. “Super proud. Congratulations. You did that. From one gold medal winner to another, keep doing your thing, keep representing the Bay and we love you.”

When Liu took the stage in front of thousands of fans, she admitted she hadn’t planned any formal remarks -- but the hometown crowd didn’t seem to mind.

“Oh my god, thank y’all,” Liu said. “This is for y’all. I don’t have a speech prepared, but I don’t need one.”

Instead, the Olympic champ kept it heartfelt, telling fans she’s proud to represent the city she’s called home her entire life.

“I love Oakland. I’ve been here all my life,” Liu said. “I literally walk through here every day to get to City Center for lunch from the rink over there. I could not be more proud to represent Oakland out on the big stage at the Olympics,” Liu said. “And I want to thank y’all for the support and the love. I feel it.”

She later added … “Y’all better turn the f*** up!”