Live Nation Employees Gloat About Overcharging 'Stupid' Customers

Looks like the people at Live Nation -- the company that owns Ticketmaster -- aren’t just taking all your money … they’re also laughing at you while they do it.

Two LN employees were caught bragging about hiking up fees in a series of Slack messages, according to newly released court docs from the company’s federal antitrust trial.

In one exchange, then-regional ticketing directors Ben Baker and Jeff Weinhold were gloating about spiking parking fees … joking about charging “$50 to park in the grass” and “$60 for closer grass.”

Ben went on to call fans dumb, saying … “These people are so stupid. I almost feel bad taking advantage of them.”

He even fully celebrated the price gouging, writing … “Robbing them blind, baby. That’s how we do it.”

But get this … Ben is currently in a more executive position, serving as the head of ticketing for Live Nation’s 150 amphitheaters.

He was slated to testify in the federal antitrust trial this week, but the ticketing conglomerate reached a settlement with the Justice Department on Monday. However, the legal drama isn't over -- more than 30 states have rejected the deal, and Judge Arun Subramanian ruled Friday the trial will resume this coming Monday.