Celebrity Pies ... Slice, Slice, Baby!

It's Pi Day, everyone ... and, while the occasion is really a nod to mathematics, we gotta say we're bigger into the dessert -- and, these celebs clearly are too!

We've put together some shots of celebs enjoying a freshly baked dessert ... with stars like Amelie Zilber putting her pie -- and chest -- on display in this steamy shot.

Trevor Wallace flexed his (fake) muscles in this hilarious apron while showing off a pie ... or at least what was left of it after someone dove in, fork first.