Celebrity Pies ... Slice, Slice, Baby!
Celebrity Pies Slice, Slice Baby 🥧!!!
Published
It's Pi Day, everyone ... and, while the occasion is really a nod to mathematics, we gotta say we're bigger into the dessert -- and, these celebs clearly are too!
We've put together some shots of celebs enjoying a freshly baked dessert ... with stars like Amelie Zilber putting her pie -- and chest -- on display in this steamy shot.
Trevor Wallace flexed his (fake) muscles in this hilarious apron while showing off a pie ... or at least what was left of it after someone dove in, fork first.
Other stars with sweet teeth ... Gwen Stefani, Martha Stewart, Joey King, Laura Dern, Kevin Bacon and many, many more.
So tuck into our mouth-watering gallery ... it won't disappoint!