Guess Who This Motherly Model in a Tiny Bikini Is!

This stunning mom and model teased followers with a drool-worthy poolside Insta pic ... can you guess who she is?

This star stunned in a red and white polka-dot bikini while lounging by the pool ... a much-needed rest after another long year.

in 2025, she starred in the Netflix series "Too Much" created by "Girls" star Lena Dunham ... but, over the years, she's also appeared in music videos, flaunted her bod on the red carpet and even written a book.